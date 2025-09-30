New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Bangladesh's sports advisor, Asif Mahmud, has confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan will no longer be allowed to play for the national team, as the former captain was "intricately involved with Awami League's politics," ESPNcricinfo reported.

Shakib served as an Awami League member of parliament. However, his tenure was cut short when the Hasina government was toppled in a student-led revolution in August 2024, prompting Sheikh Hasina to flee to India on August 5.

Mahmud's strong reaction came after Hasan posted on social media wishing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday.

Asif responded with a cryptic message that seemed to reference Shakib, saying, "All of you have abused me a lot for not rehabilitating one person. But I was right. End of the discussion."

Shakib went next, posting: "So someone has finally accepted that it's because of him that I can never put on the Bangladesh jersey again, because of whom I can't play for Bangladesh again. Maybe I will return to my motherland one day. Love you, Bangladesh."

According to ESPNcricinfo, there were more messages out in public before Asif said he would instruct the BCB not to select Shakib again. He noted that Shakib was "intricately involved with Awami League's politics".

"We cannot let him carry the Bangladesh flag. It won't be possible for me to allow him to wear the Bangladesh jersey. Maybe I haven't told the BCB before, but now my clear direction for the BCB would be that Shakib Al Hasan can never again play for Bangladesh," he added.

Shakib claimed that his birthday wish to Sheikh Hasina was not politically motivated.

"She has always followed cricket seriously...[Hasina] was deeply involved with cricket. We had a relationship through that, even before politics. I wished her from that point of view. There was no other motive, or trying to instigate anyone," Hasan said.

Shakib futher emphasised that his intention wasn't to instigate anyone with the post, downplaying any political significance.

Shakib played Tests against Pakistan and India before August 5 last year but has not been selected in the national team since then, despite continuing to play in franchise leagues elsewhere. (ANI)

