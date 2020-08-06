Manchester [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Shan Masood's 156-run knock powered Pakistan to 326 runs in the first innings before bowlers dominated England batsmen on day 2 of the first Test here on Thursday.

England are currently playing at 92/4, trailing Pakistan by 234 runs.

Resuming day 2 from 139/2, Pakistan got off to a poor start as Babar Azam (69) was dismissed in the very first over of the day bowled by James Anderson.

Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan were also sent back to the pavilion cheaply by Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes respectively. Shadab Khan then came out to bat and joined Shan Masood, who completed his half-century.

Both played brilliantly and smashed the England bowlers, taking their side over the 250-run mark. Masood then went on to score his century, becoming the first Pakistan opener to score a Test century in England since Saeed Anwar in 1996.

The duo formed a 100-run partnership but soon after that, Dom Bess got hold of Khan, who missed his half-century by five runs.

Jofra Archer then came out furiously, taking two consecutive wickets in the 103rd over. Yasir Shah was given LWB off Archer's delivery while Mohammad Abbas was caught by Joe Root.

After hitting the century, Masood started playing aggressively and he scored 16 runs off Bess' over which included two sixes. Continuing his brilliant form, the opener completed 150 runs as he took Pakistan over the 300-run mark.

Stuart Broad handed England with the much-needed breakthrough as he got hold of Masood. Broad then removed Naseem Shah which ended Pakistan's first innings at 326.

England then began their first innings but suffered an early setback, as Rory Burns was given LBW in the very first over, bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Soon after that, Dom Sibley too followed Burns back to the pavilion as he too was given LBW off Mohammad Abbas' delivery.

In his next over, Abbas dismissed Ben Stokes, putting hosts under immense pressure. Jos Buttler (15) and Ollie Pope (46) will resume England's first innings on day three. (ANI)

