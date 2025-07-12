Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed concerns over the current state of kabaddi administration and said key bodies concerning the sport in the state are in need of internal reforms.

He was speaking during the launch of veteran sports analyst Vinayak Dalvi's latest book ‘Kabadditil Kimayagar' (The Magicians of Kabaddi) at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

“I hear disturbing reports that certain individuals are trying to monopolise kabaddi associations. In such cases, it is the players who suffer the most,” he said, raising concerns over the management side of the sport.

Once renowned nationwide, organisations like the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association and Mumbai Kabaddi Association are now in need of internal reforms, said Pawar, an experienced sports administrator.

“We must collectively work to take kabaddi to greater heights – state, national, Asian, and even global levels. Let's not forget that it was kabaddi that brought India a gold medal in Beijing (Asian Games),” he said.

Pawar praised Dalvi's contribution, noting that he had earlier published a book on kabaddi, and this latest edition is a more comprehensive, refined version that addresses earlier gaps.

“I am glad that ‘Kabadditil Kimayagar' is being launched today. It honours the rich legacy of kabaddi,” he said at the event in the presence of several kabaddi stalwarts and prominent personalities who have shaped the sport both on and off the field.

Pawar acknowledged the contributions of players like Jaya Shetty, Shantaram, Raju Bhavsar, Sadanand and countless women players. “These individuals have dedicated the prime years of their lives to the sport,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of those who worked behind the scenes in administration and organisation.

“We must remember names like M H Salvi, who strengthened kabaddi from the management side. In cricket, while Sachin Tendulkar and others shone on the field, Prabodhan Shette, who is present here, worked tirelessly to develop the game from the grassroots level,” he said.

He also touched upon the changes brought by televised kabaddi and modern formats. While technology and exposure are helpful, the core essence and techniques of the sport must not be diluted, said Pawar. “We need to preserve the roots of this soil-based, people's sport,” he said.

Pawar admitted to being less involved with kabaddi in recent years, but said it was now time to pay close attention again. “We must ensure kabaddi regains its former glory,” he said.

The NCP(SP) thanked Dalvi for his persistent efforts and documentation of the sport's legends. “This book will inspire the next generation. Kabaddi is a game of the soil, played by ordinary yet extraordinary people. There is no dearth of talent; it only needs consistent encouragement to thrive,” he added.

