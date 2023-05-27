Cromvoirt (Netherlands), May 27 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma squandered his great start with a 2-over 74 in the second round of the KLM Open on the DP World Tour but still made the cut here on Saturday.

Sharma, who shot 67 in the first round and was tied fifth, dropped to tied 23rd after the second round.

Sharma faced tougher conditions on the second day, when the scores were not as good as the first.

He had three birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey in his 74 and had slipped 3-under for 36 holes. He birdied the fourth, seventh and 11th and dropped shots on fifth, sixth and ninth and double bogeyed the Par-4 14th.

Manu Gandas, who had a 71 on the first day, struggled to 79 in the second and crashed out of the event early.

Sharma, who has been playing brilliantly in patches has not been able to get his form together for four rounds. Yet, he sounded confident as he carries on over the weekend.

Jorge Campillo displayed a battling performance to post a one under par round of 71 and take a two-stroke lead into the weekend.

The Spaniard moved to 10 under par but saw his lead cut from three to two as scoring conditions became tougher with the wind swirling and the sun beating down on Bernardus Golf.

However, he kept moving in the right direction and withstood the pressure applied by Italy's Renato Paratore, who carded a second successive 68.

Campillo's sublime opening 63 laid the groundwork for day two and after making the turn at level par, added a single birdie on the back nine to claim the 36-hole lead for the fifth time in his DP World Tour career.

Italian Paratore is the 36-year-old's nearest challenger on eight under par after he reeled off a trio of birdies to finish his second round.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier's five under par 67 was the joint low round of the day and was enough to move him into third place on seven under par, while Spanish duo Alejandro del Rey and Adrian Otaegui, England's Marcus Armitage and Swede Marcus Kinhult share fourth place on six under.

Joost Luiten continues to fly the Dutch flag for the home contingent, posting a level par 72 to join the group of nine players on five under.

