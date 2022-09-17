Rome, Sep 17 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot 1-under 70 with a superb back nine that had four birdies, but still missed the cut at the Italian Open here.

The turnaround came too late as his front nine of 3-over had damaged his chances along with 4-over 75 first round.

Also Read | International League T20: Shane Bond, Former New Zealand Pacer Appointed as Head Coach of MI Emirates.

Rory McIlroy finished his second round minutes after the hooter was sounded off to signal the end of play on the second day due to fading light. He birdied the final 18th and took a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick at the top of the leader board. McIlroy shot 66 and was nine-under for the 36 holes.

Sharma, who is 36th on the DP World Tour rankings, has been having a disappointing run after a superb runner-up finish at the Abu Dhabi Championships in January. In his last 15 starts, he has missed 11 cuts, since his tied 13th finish in Kenya.

Also Read | Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

McIlroy made a stunning eagle, six birdies and three bogeys as he played some world-class golf at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

First-round leader Fitzpatrick produced a second-round 69 which contained five straight birdies to get to eight under, having earlier returned to put the finishing touches to his first round.

Tom Lewis was alone in third on seven under after making eight birdies and two bogeys in his second-round 65.

Victor Perez was on six-under for two days, one clear of the large group containing Europe's Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, who himself impressed as he took a closer look at next year's host venue and several prospective team members.

Frenchman Julien Quesne had a day to remember as he made a hole-in-one at the short fourth from 187 yards with a nine iron.

Play was suspended early at 7.20 pm local time with the second round set to resume at 8 am on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)