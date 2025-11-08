Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Indian veteran wrestler 'The Great Khali' joined Dhirendra Krishna Shastri during the ongoing Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 on Saturday.

Dhawan expresses his support for Acharya Dhirendra Shastri's padayatra, stating it's aimed at uniting Hindus and promoting Hindutva.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri announced a 10-day padayatra covering Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from November 7 to 16.

"I am very happy to be here. The idea of Acharya Dhirendra Shastri behind this padayatra is to make Hindus rise above caste lines and promote Hindutva... There is great strength in unity. Hindus should unite and become strong for a strong nation," Shikhar Dhawan told ANI.

Veteran wrestler Khali felt everyone should attend this padyatra and make it successful, "Everyone should attend this padyatra and make it successful..."

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, speaking about the Padayatra, said the march will begin with the national anthem and the Hanuman Chalisa, adding that around 40,000 people from across the country have registered to participate in the journey.

"It is 145 kilometres long...The padyatra will begin with the national anthem and Hanuman Chalisa. Seven oaths will be taken daily. Nearly 40,000 padyatra participants have already been registered at Bageshwar Dham. They are coming from all over India, from every corner, from every street. 80 crore Hindus live in this country. We are fighting for all those Hindus by reaching every village and every street. Our sole objective is to ensure Hindu unity in this country, Sanatan unity. We are not marching against Muslims, but in support of Hindus...Those who love Hindutva, love Sanatan, love the tricolour are coming for this padyatra. Some people want to see the moon in the tricolour. We want to see the tricolour on the moon," he said. (ANI)

