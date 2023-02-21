Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) India's ace golfer SSP Chawrasia's success mantra is simple: shoot straight and keep putts within 10 feet, a strategy that has helped him to secure four European Tour titles.

The 44-year-old says he will stick to the same strategy as he looks to get back to winning ways at the Hero Indian Open beginning at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Also Read | NBA All Star Game 2023: Basketball Player Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Glad Ranveer Singh Played for His Team.

"I like to hit it straight and if I can get on the green with 10 feet or less to putt, I always back myself. Shoot straight and keep the putt numbers low," said Chawrasia ahead of the USD 2 million event, which is returning after a three-year COVID-enforced break.

"Long hitters have the advantage but you also have to hit straight and there are many other facets of the game, but even if you are hitting straight, say 250 yards and get within 10 feet to putt, then nobody in the world can beat you.

Also Read | JioCinema to Provide IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online in 4k.

"This is my thought process. I play with this philosophy. If I go for 300 yards, I will end up hurting my back, so I am just sticking to my strengths."

The 44-year-old, who won the 2017 edition at this very layout and bagged an European Tour event in 2011 at the older course, was down with COVID-19 thrice in the last three years but made a good start to his 2023 season with a tied 30th place at the International Series in Oman.

"My game is getting better with each day and I hope to play better here. Course conditions here are very nice. It is better than in 2017. Greens are very fast. I feel scoring will not go high this year. Overall, it will be tough.

"But I feel it is my best chance to win again. I have won here before. And the players who are competing here I have played a lot against them. So there is a comfort level," added the Kolkata golfer.

Chawrasia lost his European Tour card last year but he is not too perturbed as he looks to play in the Asian tour at this stage of his career.

"I lost my card last year but I didn't go for Qualifying school because I feel the Asian tour is also good with higher prize money. Now my heart says I want to play in Asia. There is a comfort zone," said the golfer, who last year hosted his professional tournament in his hometown Kolkata.

Chawrasia also gave a thumbs up to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which is at loggerheads with the PGA tour.

"It is beneficial for players. I know there has been controversy but guess we have to see how it evolves. See a golfer's career is short and such tours will make life secure for the players," said the caddie-turned-golfer, who is currently working with coach Sujjan Singh.

"We play for 15-20 years but there is no guarantee, it is tough to make money in golf. If my game supports me then I will also like to play in LIV golf. Now only Anirban (Lahiri) is playing there.

"He was facing burnout so fortunately for him it was launched.

"I think it's a good thing as more Indians can graduate from the Indian tour to a much higher level."

India's new golf sensation Manu Gandas earned a full European Tour card after emerging as the winner of last year's Order of Merit following a record-breaking six title-winning run in PGTI.

Chawrasia, who had finished runners-up at Indian Open in 1999, 2006, 2013 and 2015, said: "Manu is a very good player. He hits straight and has a good short game. He has just started playing European events. It takes a year to adjust to European courses.

"It is quite lonely on the tour but you have to get used to it. But he is young and single so he just has to go and play and mentally consider it to be his home tour now."

Chawrasia himself learnt it the hard way as he played for 10 years at home before going abroad.

"The fact that I played for 10 years in India pushed my career by a decade. I didn't have any backup or sponsor and I was scared that I could lose what I had earned in 5-6 years.

"But there is no bitterness, I have no complaints. Maybe the gap should have been five years. I had the game but no sponsors. I could have won more, or perhaps not, if I would have played abroad earlier.

"But it's fine, I have got more than I could ever think," he signed off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)