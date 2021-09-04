Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana claimed gold and silver medals in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 evernt at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

#TokyoParalympics, Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1: Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj bags silver. pic.twitter.com/nUTf8cpRUR — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Watch Family of shooter Singhraj Celebrates His Win:

#TokyoParalympics | Family of shooter Singhraj celebrates his win in Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1, as he bags silver medal pic.twitter.com/8IMkojfiAP — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

