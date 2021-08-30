Tokyo, Aug 30 (PTI) Indian shooter Mahavir Swaroop Unhalkar finished fourth in the men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Monday.

Unhalkar ended with a total of 203.9, shooting a series of 51.2, 102.1, 122.7, 143.0, 164.2, 183.6 and 203.9.

The 34-year-old from Kolhapur was leading the proceedings at one point but a 9.9 and 9.5 in the sixth series pushed him out of medal contenion.

The gold medal went to Chao Dong of China (246.5), who also created a Paralympic record.

Ukraine's Andrii Doroshenko (245.1) and Jinho Park (224.5) of Korea took home the silver and bronze respectively.

Unhalkar, who took up rifle shooting in 2009 and began participating in competitions from 2012, had advanced to the final in the seventh position after firing a total of 615.2 in the qualification round.

The other Indian shooter in the fray, Deepak finished 20th in qualification with a score of 592.6 and thus failed to advance to the main round.

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms.

The athletes have an impairment in their legs, like amputations or paraplegia.

Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.

