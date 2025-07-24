New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Right-arm off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and leg-spinner Priya Mishra have been ruled out of India Women 'A' team's upcoming tour of Australia.

The duo's participation in the tour was subject to fitness clearance as intimated by the BCCI on July 10.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch England Champions vs South Africa Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

But both players now remain under the care of the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence and are currently undergoing their Return-to-Play protocols.

India 'A' are scheduled to play a multi-format series comprising three T20s, three 50-over matches, and a four-day red-ball fixture against Australia 'A'.

Also Read | India National Cricket Team To Tour England in 2026 for White-Ball Series; Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women's Team To Play Test Match at Lord's.

The series is scheduled to start on August 7 with the first T20 at Mckay, followed by matches at the same venue on August 9 and 10.

The three one-day matches will be played at Norths on August 13, 15 and 17. The only multi-day match will played at the Allan Border Field in Albion, Australia on August 21..

In their place, the Women's Selection Committee has included Dhara Gujjar (earlier named in the one-day and multi-day squads) and Prema Rawat (earlier part of the T20 squad) across all three formats.

The committee has also added Yastika Bhatia to the one-day squad.

India 'A' updated T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, D Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Dhara Gujjar.

India 'A' updated One-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, Yastika Bhatia.

India 'A' updated Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)