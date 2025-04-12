Pune, Apr 12 (PTI) India secured their playoff berth in the Billie Jean King Cup by finishing second following a 2-1 victory against South Korea in their last Asia-Oceania Group 1 fixture here on Saturday.

This is only the second time that India have qualified for the playoffs of the Billie Jean King Cup, with the previous one coming in 2020. New Zealand secured the top spot in the tournament after beating Hong Kong, China 2-1 in their last fixture.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 13: Brigitte Macron, Satish Kaushik, Mohammad Amir and Carles Puyol - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 13.

It was a dream debut for Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who maintained an unblemished record in the tournament. Playing against 248th-ranked Sohyun Park, Shrivalli surrendered a hard-fought first set, before taking charge to stage a comeback.

The youngster from Hyderabad registered her fifth consecutive win, sealing the deal with a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) scoreline in 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Also Read | Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Price: For How Much Did Punjab Kings Sign Young Left-Handed Batsman at Auction?.

Heading into the second singles with a one-nil lead for India, Sahaja Yamalapalli took centre court to play against Dayeon Back. The Indian player showed resolve and determination despite suffering an early setback in both sets. Trailing 1-5 in the second set, Sahaja fought till the end but eventually lost 3-6, 4-6.

With everything to play for, and a playoff spot at stake, India's vastly experienced doubles duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare stepped up when it mattered the most, helping the team cross the line against Sohyun Park and Dabin Kim.

The Indian duo held their nerve, making sure they complemented each other at the net and baseline. They found the right angles to win 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 15 minutes.

Indian will now play alongside the best-performing teams from the 2025 Regional Group I events. The Play-offs will be contested as groups of three teams, with the group winners advancing to the 2026 Qualifiers. PTI AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)