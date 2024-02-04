Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Shrivalli Bhamidipaty became the only Indian to qualify for the main draw of the Mumbai Open after defeating Viktoria Morvayova from Slovakia here on Sunday.

Shrivalli produced another fine performance to defeat Morvayova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 here at the Centre Court at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises.

The two other Indians in the running -- Vaidehi Chaudhari and Zeel Desai crashed out.

Vaidehi went down in what turned out to be a one-sided contest against France's Amandine Hesse 3-6, 1-6, whereas wild card entrant Zeel retired after losing the first set 5-7 against top seed Himeno Sakatsume of Japan.

Shrivalli, also a two-time national champion, had beaten the second seed for the qualification round Valentini Grammatikopoulou from Greece on Saturday in straight sets.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old Shrivalli dominated the Slovak player who also encountered some discomfort at the start of the third set.

After the third game, Viktoria, trailing 0-3 took a medical time-out. While she continued to take treatment during change-overs, Viktoria carried on bravely and even broke Shrivalli in the seventh game.

Viktoria held serve in the next to narrow the lead to 3-5 before Shrivalli went on to close out the match with a fierce passing shot in the ninth game of the deciding set.

With the main draw commencing on Monday, the other players who qualified include Israel's Lina Glushko, Hungary's sixth-seeded Fanny Stollar and Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech.

