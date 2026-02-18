Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): First-round action continued in the ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026 on Wednesday, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty joining Sahaja Yamlapali and Vaishnavi Adkar in the Round of 16 after she edged past Francesca Curmi (MLT) 7-6(6), 6-4 in a gripping women's singles first-round clash at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru.

The match started with a tight opening game, where Bhamidipaty fired a couple of aces to hold serve. Curmi broke in the third game and began engaging in long baseline rallies to take control.

Bhamidipaty responded quickly by breaking back, but Curmi earned another break and backed it up with a hold.

Bhamidipaty stayed composed, held serve, and broke again in the eighth game to level the set.

With both players trading long rallies, the set went into a tiebreak. Bhamidipaty missed a set point with an unforced error after moving Curmi across the baseline, but bounced back immediately and closed out the set with a strong ace.

In the second set, Bhamidipaty earned an early break to move in front. As the contest wore on, Curmi showed signs of fatigue, and a couple of unforced errors handed Bhamidipaty another break in the seventh game. Although Curmi managed to break back in the following game, Bhamidipaty maintained her composure to close out the set 6-4.

Earlier in the day, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi went down 1-6, 6-1, 0-6 to fifth seed Polina Iatcenko. Revathi struggled on returns and committed unforced errors in the opening set, but bounced back strongly in the second to level the match as Iatcenko's intensity dipped.

However, errors crept back into her game at the start of the decider, allowing the fifth seed to surge to a 4-0 lead. Despite forcing a long deuce in the fifth game, Revathi was unable to convert, and Iatcenko wrapped up the match.

Top seed Talia Gibson also advanced with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Vaidehee Chaudhari, pulling away after a competitive first set. Third seed Hanne Vandewinkel defeated Ya-Hsuan Lee 6-1, 6-2, while second seed Lanlana Tararudee beat Victoria Milovanova 6-1, 6-4. Seventh seed Elena Pridankina edged past Eri Shimizu 7-6(5), 6-4.

In other singles matches, Mei Yamaguchi beat Anastasia Kulikova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; Kristiana Sidorova beat Sohyun Park 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Arina Gabriela Vasilescu beat Priska Madelyn Nugroho 6-2, 6-3; and Jasmijn Gimbrere beat Misaki Matsuda 7-5, 7-5.

In the women's doubles first round, Anastasia Kulikova (FIN) and Kristiana Sidorova defeated top seeds Harriet Dart (GBR) and Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG) 6-3, 0-6, 10-8 in a tightly contested match tie-break.

Thursday promises a stern test for the Indian hopefuls as Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty faces third seed Hanne Vandewinkel in a challenging second-round clash, while wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar takes on eighth seed Mai Hontama in what will be a significant opportunity against an experienced campaigner. Adding to the intrigue, Sahaja is set to square off against top seed Talia Gibson, with the Australian having looked dominant in her opening round.

Results:

Singles Round of 32:Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Francesca Curmi (MLT) 7-6(6), 6-4; 5-Polina Iatcenko bt Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (IND) 6-1, 1-6, 6-0; 1-Talia Gibson (AUS) bt Vaidehee Chaudhari (IND) 6-4, 6-0; 2-Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Victoria Milovanova 6-1, 6-4; 3-Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL) bt Ya-Hsuan Lee (TPE) 6-1, 6-2; 7-Elena Pridankina bt Eri Shimizu (JPN) 7-6(5), 6-4; Mei Yamaguchi (JPN) bt Anastasia Kulikova (FIN) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; Kristiana Sidorova bt Sohyun Park (KOR) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Arina Gabriela Vasilescu (ROU) bt Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) 6-2, 6-3; Jasmijn Gimbrere (NED) bt Misaki Matsuda (JPN) 7-5, 7-5

Doubles Round of 16:Anastasia Kulikova (FIN) / Kristiana Sidorova bt 1-Harriet Dart (GBR) / Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG) 6-3, 0-6, 10-8. (ANI)

