Hainan (China), Apr 26 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma was unable to build on his good start as he shot 3-over 75 in the second round and missed the cut at the Hainan Classic golf tournament here.

His 69-75 meant he was even par for two rounds.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

As play on the second day was suspended due to darkness, Sharma's fate was left hanging, but early in the morning when play ended in round two, the Indian was on the wrong side of the cut line.

Sharma had four bogeys and a birdie during the second round with the sole birdie coming on the third and the bogeys on the first, fourth, ninth and the 10th holes.

Also Read | Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch LQ vs MS Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Sharma has had a difficult start to the year as he failed to make the cut in his first four events before he found rhythm and made the cut in the next four including the Hero Indian Open.

The Volvo China Open last week marked a downturn in fortunes as he failed to make the cut there.

Sean Crocker (67-68) was in lead at nine-under with Elvis Smylie (68-68) next at eight-under. Six players were tied at seven-under and that included Jack Senior, Martin Couvra, Daniel Hillier, Fabrizio Zanotti, Edorardo Molinari and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Day one leader Haotong Li had a tough second day as he hit three-over par 75 after a first round 66 to fall down to T-27th.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)