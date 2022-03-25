Doha, Mar 25 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma, who was bogey free on the first day, witnessed an up-and-down outing in round two as he shot one-over 73 to slip to tied-10th from second position at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club here on Friday.

Sharma was three-over at one stage with bogeys on eighth, 13th and 14th, but birdies on 15th and 16th helped him recover to some extent.

Pablo Larrazabal displayed a superb back nine fightback to retain the lead at the halfway stage.

The Spaniard leads by one on nine-under par after posting a one-under par round of 71 on day two, but the 38-year-old's second round was truly a tale of two nines.

The overnight leader made the turn at four-over par following a double bogey on the par five ninth, but immediately responded with an eagle at the tenth.

Three additional birdies put the finishing touches to a five-under par back nine to complete a return to the top of the leader board on a windy day here.

The six-time DP World Tour winner is closely followed by Chase Hanna of the United States, Poland's Adrian Meronk and South African Wilco Nienaber, who all share the second place on eight-under par, with Romain Langasque of France a shot further back on seven-under par.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson, English duo of Daniel Gavins and Matthew Jordan, and Austrian Lukas Nemecz share the sixth place on six-under par, while Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, whose seven-under par round of 65 was the lowest round of the day, is part of the group in a tie for the 10th spot at five-under par.

