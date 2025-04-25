Hainan [China], April 25 (ANI): Shubhankar Sharma opened with a 3-under 69 in the Hainan Classic on the DP World Tour at the Blackstone Course in Mission Hills Resort Haikou in Hainan Island.

After missing the cut in Shanghai last week, Sharma began with 69 and was Tied-17 as the first round ended early on Friday.

Sharma, who missed the cut last despite a strong day 2, was 2-under through 14 holes before play was suspended. He had two birdies and then next morning had an eagle and a bogey for a 69.

Haotong Li has played a round in the 60's for the 14th time in his last 19 rounds to catapult himself in the top spot alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Kristoffer Reitan.

Haotong Li had seven birdies and one bogie to finish 6 under par for the day.

Li produced four birdies and a bogey on the front nine for a score of three-under and three birdies on the back nine for a score of three-under.

Aphibarnrat had eight birdies and two bogeys with three birdies and a bogey on both the front and back nines.

Reitan had 5 birdies, one bogey and one eagle for his 6-under total. There were seven players who carded 5-under 67 in the first round.(ANI)

