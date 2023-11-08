Shubman Gill finally ends Pakistan captain Babar Azam's streak of being the No. 1 ODI batsman in the ICC rankings for consecutive 938 days as he replaces Babar as the new No. 1 ranked ODI batsman. Gill becomes just the fourth player from India behind Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking. Gill amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Story Appreciating Glenn Maxwell's Magnificent Double Century Against Afghanistan, Calls Him A 'Freak'.

Shubman Gill Becomes ICC No 1 Ranked ODI Batsman for the First Time

A big day for India's #CWC23 stars with two new No.1 players crowned in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings 😲 Details 👇https://t.co/nRyTqAP48u — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2023

