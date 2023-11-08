Glenn Maxwell played a knock for the ages at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai scoring an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and ensured victory for Australia from a stage where they could only look at defeat. His RCB teammate and a very good friend, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story lauding the efforts of Maxwell and in his caption said, 'Only You Could Do This, Freak'. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Admits Having An ‘I Was There’ Moment During Glenn Maxwell's Magnificent Double Century Against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Story Appreciating Glenn Maxwell's Magnificent Double Century Against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/WlY20Xux12 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 8, 2023

