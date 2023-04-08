Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Fourth-seeded Sidharth Rawat upset No.2 seed Ramanathan Ramkumar 6-3, 6-1 in the singles semifinal of the BR Adithyan Memorial ITF men's Futures tennis tournament at Gandhi Nagar Club here on Saturday.

Rawat will meet compatriot Digvijay Pratap Singh, the No.3 seed, in the final on Sunday.

Singh defeated seventh-seeded Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Ramkumar, who had sailed into the last four with three easy wins, could not get going against Rawat, who served six aces - three in each set.

Rawat never faced a break point in the entire match as a lacklustre Ramkumar struggled on his serve and with his strokemaking.

Rawat won 61 points in the match as against his opponent's 38 indicating the domination in the 1 hour, 6 minute encounter.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Pratap Singh needed nearly two hours to subdue Sureshkumar's challenge in a battle of attrition.

