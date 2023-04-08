Paris Saint Germain are involved in a close battle with Lens for the Ligue 1 title and could move six points clear at the top with a win against OGC Nice. The Parisians, though, head into the battle with two defeats on the bounce against Rennes and Lyon. This has increased the pressure on the squad and with the Champions League and French Cup failure already endured this campaign, it is fast turning into a season to forget. The inability to win the league could force the board to make some high-profile sacking in the summer. OGC Nice are 8th in the points table and have drawn each of their last four matches which is a positive. OGC Nice versus PSG will be streamed on the Voot app from 12:30 am IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Youcef Atal and Sofiane Diop have been ruled out with injuries for Nice, while Hicham Boudaoui will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Striker Terem Moffi has had a good season and could trouble PSG with his movement in the final third. Nicolas Pepe and Gaetan Laborde will cut inside from the flanks and create an opening for the forward. Pablo Rosario is likely to sit on top of the defence and shield the backline. Latest FIFA Rankings: Argentina Dethrone Brazil to Reclaim Top Spot After Six-Year Gap.

Sergio Ramos and Nordi Mukiele are closing in on a return for PSG but this game has come too quickly for the duo. Lionel Messi has recently been booed by the PSG fans and it will be interesting to see if the Argentina skipper remains in France next season. He will start alongside Kylian Mbappe this evening, though and should shoulder the majority of the attacking responsibility.

When is OGC Nice vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

PSG will take on OGC Nice in their next match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, April 9. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Allianz Riviera in Nice. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star 'Likely' To Leave PSG at the End of Season, Say Reports.

Where to Get Live Telecast of OGC Nice vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Group has the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The game between PSG and Lyon will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 HD channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of OGC Nice vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. Nice have won just thrice in their last 24 attempts against PSG in Ligue 1. The home side though should be able to manage a point here.

