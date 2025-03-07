Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Punjab FC aided by goals from Luka Majcen and Singamayum Shami who created history by becoming the youngest goal scorer in ISL posted a comfortable 3-1 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League encounter which was played here at the GMC Balayogi Stadium. Punjab had taken the lead in the first half through an own goal by Alex Saji. This is also the first occasion that The Shers have completed a double over a team in the ISL. With the win, Punjab FC moved to ninth in the table with 27 points from 23 matches while Hyderabad FC remained in 12th with 17 points from 23 matches, as per a release from Punjab FC.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made two changes to his starting line-up with Pramveer Singh starting in the centre of defence in place of Ivan Novoselec and Ezequiel Pulga Vidal returned after his suspension and started in place of Ashis Pradhan. Luka Majcen led the attack once again along with Asmir Suljic, Muhammad Suhail F and Pulga Vidal. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC Head Coach Shameel Chembakath, who were unbeaten in the past two home games named a youthful and energetic starting eleven.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here's Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI .

Pulga Vidal had a good start to the game, testing Arshdeep Singh with a long range effort and minutes later saw his effort from the edge of the box was blocked by Hyderabad skipper Alex Saji. Punjab controlled the game for most parts of the game with the forwards and midfielders making some good interchanges inside the opponents half but the final output was missing again in the game. On the other hand, the defence remained organised whenever Hyderabad threatened to create an attack.

The deadlock was finally broken four minutes from the first half whistle after Suhail's effort from the edge of the box looped into the net after it took a massive deflection off Alex Saji. Ricky Shabong received the ball after Pulga Vidal and Luka Majcen played a clever one - two pass and pushed it to Suhail who took advantage of the space and tried to curl it into the corner only to see it wrong footing Arshdeep Singh after the deflection and found the net.

Also Read | 1xBet and Suresh Raina on Responsible Betting During the IPL.

The Shers increased the intensity of the game from the start of the second half and created a host of chances in a ten minute period. Suhail was brilliant in this period, first setting up Pulga Vidal whose left footed shot was brilliantly saved by Arshdeep Singh and later hitting the crossbar with his effort. The rebound from that effort was then blasted over by Pulga Vidal. The second goal finally came in the 56th minute, as Luka Majcen scored his ninth goal of the season. Suhail once again was the provider after the winger played a low cross into the path of Majcen, who opened his body and side footed a clinical finish past the goalkeeper.

Punjab made changes in personnel after the game looked to be in control and the substitute Leon Augustine almost scored the third goal for his side. He controlled a high ball from Lhungdim and hit a first time volley with his weaker left foot which crashed onto the crossbar and the rebound was once again hit over the target by Pulga Vidal.

17 year old Singamayum Shami created history in the 86th minute of the game by becoming the youngest goal scorer in the history of ISL. The youngster received the ball from Petros Giakoumakis and slotted the ball with a calm left footed finish beyond Arshdeep Singh.

The Shers could have increased their lead much more, but Giakoumakis could not find the back of the net from a one-on-one situation and Pulga Vidal who had a frustrating night saw one more of his efforts getting blocked by the defender before his acrobatic overhead kick hit the side netting.

Punjab could not keep their clean sheet as Ramhlunchhunga scored a consolation goal with a wonderful effort from outside the box, to beat the outstretched hands of Muheet Shabir. Muhammad Suhail was adjudged the Player of Match award for his wonderful performance.

Punjab FC will face bottom placed Mohammedan SC in their final match of the season on March 10th which will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)