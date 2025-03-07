After suffering from a sudden loss in the last league game and drawing in the last AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 game, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr FC will be desperate to find winning ways as they face Al-Shabab in their next fixture. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be hosted by Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 8. Besides Al-Nassr's quest to climb up the points table from the present fourth spot, it would also be interesting to see if the side's biggest star, and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored only one goal in the last four Saudi Pro League matches plays in this one. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Star Portuguese Footballer Wishes Los Blancos On Their 123rd Anniversary (See Post).

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest star in the Al-Nassr squad, and also the main man in the captain. Leading from the front, CR7 has 17 goals and three assists in 22 Saudi Pro League 2024-25 games, which accounts for 42% of the total goals the club has struck this season. While the club has majorly won when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored, they have lost two of the last three games in which he hasn't. So, Ronaldo's participation can be considered extremely crucial for the side. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses From His Training As He is 'Working Hard' to Recover From Injury Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match (See Pics).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit and seen training intensely with the squad for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. So, it is expected that Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the starting line-up and also lead the side, wearing the captain's armband. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Head coach Stefano Pioli is expected to field a 4-4-2 formation for Al-Nassr FC in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. The 40-year-old CR7 is expected to lead upfront, alongside the aged 21 striker Jhon Durán.

