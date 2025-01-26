Melbourne [Australia], January 26 (ANI): The men's singles final of the ongoing Australia Open 2025 is set to be a thriller of a contest as the top two seeds in the world at the moment, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will lock horns against each other at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The title clash will start at 2 PM IST.

Currently the top tennis player in the ATP rankings, Sinner will look to become just the third man in the last two decades - after legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - to defend his Australian Open title.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

Sinner, who clinched his first two Grand Slam titles in 2024 at the Australian Open and US Open, eased past USA's 21st-seed Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals to book his spot in Sunday's clash.

On the other side of the net, Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev will be chasing his maiden Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old German tennis player reached the French Open 2024 final but fell short against Carlos Alcaraz.

Also Read | Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal Win While Bournemouth Stuns Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Zverev advanced to the Australian Open 2025 final after 10-time champion Novak Djokovic retired due to a muscle tear in the semi-final.

A victory on Sunday would make Zverev the first German men's singles champion in Melbourne since Boris Becker's triumph in 1996.

Alexander Zverev leads the head-to-head rivalry 4-2 but Jannik Sinner won the most recent encounter, a gripping semi-final at the Cincinnati Open last year. Zverev's last victory over Sinner came in the round of 16 at the 2023 US Open. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)