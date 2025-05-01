Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Asian billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala and Dhvaj Haria on Thursday recorded identical 4-0 wins in their respective matches of the CCI Billiards Classic tournament here.

Sitwala had breaks of 74 in the first and 87 in the second frame and signed off with a break of 110 in the fourth to complete his victory.

Haria defeated Arun Agarwal 4-0 as he rolled in a break of 150 to win the opening frame in the 150-up format, a best-of-seven frames contest.

In the second frame, Haria had breaks of 66 and 85 and followed it up with 138 in the third. He closed out the match with a break of 64. Agrawal hardly had a chance to get into the match.

Siddarth Parikh was also on song as he outclassed Rovin D'Souza to charge to a 4-0 victory.

Parikh had multiple breaks 98 (first frame), 74 (second frame), 97 (third frame) and 149 (in the fourth frame) en route to his victory.

