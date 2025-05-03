Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Asian champion Dhruv Sitwala made his way into the summit clash of the CCI Billiards Classic tournament, while Pankaj Advani crushed Siddharth Parikh 4-1 to reach the semifinals here on Saturday.

Sitwala constructed breaks of 63, 127, 119, 59 and an unfinished 78 in the fourth to register an easy 4-0 win over Dhwaj Haria in the semifinals.

In a quarterfinal clash, Rayan Razmi defeated Rishabh Thakkar 4-0.

Results (semifinal): Dhruv Sitwala beat Dhwaj Haria 4-0 (150(63)-48, 152 (127)-53, 150(119)-43, 150 (59,78*)-128 (81).

Quarterfinals: Pankaj Advani beat Siddharth Parikh 4-1 (151-130(65),48-152 (130), 150 (69)-60, 152 (98,50)-6, 150(150)-2; Rayan Razmi beat Rishabh Thakkar 4-0 (153-32, 150 (85,68)-6, 151 (99)-25, 150 (94)-29.

