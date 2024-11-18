Hobart [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Skipper Josh Inglis reflected on Australia's win in the third T20I match of the series against Pakistan and said that it was nice for them to clinch a 3-0 series win over the Men in Green.

Australia clinched a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the final match of the T20 series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With the win in the third T20I, Australia whitewashed Pakistan in the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Inglis said that they had a lot of fun as a group during the series. He also praised Marcus Stoinis for his staggering performance in the second inning.

"Been a great week, had a lot of fun as a group. Really nice to get another win and go 3-0 up. When he's (Stoinis) going like that, it's really hard to stop, one of those sixes was probably the biggest I've seen," Inglis said.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Babar Azam (41 runs from 28 balls, 4 fours) and Haseebullah Khan (24 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) played a crucial role in the first inning and were the only top batters for Pakistan. Babar and Haseebullah's knocks helped Pakistan put 117 on the scoreboard. Shaheen Afridi (16 runs from 12 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) also added a few runs in the death overs.

Aaron Hardie led the Australian bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his four-over spell. Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

In the second inning, the unbeaten knock of Marcus Stoinis (61 runs from 27 balls, 5 fours and 5 sixes) helped Australia to chase down the given target and clinched a seven-wicket win in the third ODI game. Josh Inglis (27 runs from 24 balls, 4 fours) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (18 runs from 11 balls, 4 fours) also played an important role during the run chase.

Pakistan's bowling attack once again displayed a sloppy performance and failed to pick quick wickets to restrict the target. Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan and Jahandad Khan picked each wicket in their respective spells. (ANI)

