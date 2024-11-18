The fifth edition of the Indian Sports Honours was hosted at the JW Mariott Juhu on November 9. Indian Sports Honours are annual sports awards given by the RPSG Group and the Sevva Foundation to sports personalities from India that have achieved excellence. The award was founded in 2017 and this is the first time, the award was given to sportspersons in consecutive years. The second and the third editions were hosted on 2019 and 2021 respectively. The jury of the awards has seen respectable sportspersons like former All-England champion and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, tennis player and multiple Grand Slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi, former sprinter and President of the Indian Olympic Association P. T. Usha, former world number one shooter Anjali Bhagwat and India men's field hockey team's former captain Arjun Halappa. November 19 Memes Go Viral As Team India Fans Painfully Recall India's Heartbreaking Defeat to Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 Final.

What distinguishes the Indian Sports Honours from other sporting properties is that the winners of the awards are selected by people from different discipline. Sports journalists, fans and respectable sportspersons combine to select the sportspersons who made the country proud this year. Each year, the Jury Members come together to vote for the winners of the Indian Sports Honours, and this endorsement from a group of sporting legends make the awards the most prestigious in global sport.

Here are the list of sportspersons who won the Indian Sports Honours award in 2024:

Para-Athlete of the Year Honour (Female)- Avania Lekhara

Para-Athlete of the Year Honour (Male) -Sumit Antil

Popular Choice Breakthrough Performance of the Year Honour (Female)-Shreyanka Patil

Popular Choice Breakthrough Performance of the Year Honour (Male)-Yashasvi Jaiswal

Popular Choice Club of the Year Honour-Kolkata Knight Riders

Popular Choice Fan Club of the Year Honour - Kerala Blasters

Lifetime Achievement Honour - Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar

Coach of the Year Honour (Female) - Suma Sirur

Coach of the Year Honour (Male) - Jaspal Rana

Star Sports Believe Honour - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team of the Year Honour (Female) - Chess

Sportswoman of the Year Honour (Individual Sport) - Manu Bhaker

Sportsman of the Year Honour (Individual Sport)- Neeraj Chopra

Team of the Year Honour (Male) & Sportsman of the Year (Team Sport) - Harmanpreet Singh and Indian men's Hockey Team. Czech Legend Jan Zelezny to Coach Neeraj Chopra Ahead of 2025 Athletics Season.

The awards will definitely boost the confidence of the upcoming players and the players who remain away from the eye of the people. The awards will bring much needed attention to them which will help them to be more motivated to bring up something better when they come out on the field. There are some very talented names in the list of award winners in the Indian Sports Honours 2024 and they promise of a very bright future living upto the belief showed on them by the fans, journalists and the sportspersons who are members of the jury.

