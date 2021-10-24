Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match against Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Both sides made one change each from the first XI of their previous first round match.

Binura Fernando has come in for Maheesh Theekshana in the Sri Lanka team while Taskin Ahmed made way for Nasum Ahmed for Bangladesh.

The Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. PTI PDS

