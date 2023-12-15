Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Thursday that legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the full-time cricket consultant for a period of one year.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the full-time 'Cricket Consultant,' for a period of one year, with immediate effect," said a statement from SLC on Thursday.

Under this role, Jayasuriya will be responsible for ensuring that SLC national programs achieve an optimum level of professionalism and that all players and coaching staff are monitored in order to deliver excellence.

Accordingly, he will oversee the training and coaching requirements of all teams aligned with the high-performance centre, the implementation of individual skill development strategies in line with the ongoing player development plan, and the compliance of all player reporting aligned with the athlete management system of the SLC.

He will also establish national specialist skills programs with key staff aligned to lead roles within each skill discipline, among several other tasks.

Jayasuriya will immediately assume duties in his new role and will operate at the High-Performance Center at the RPICS cricket ground.

Jayasuriya made his international debut in 1989 for Sri Lanka and retired from the game at its highest level in 2011. His longevity and consistency made him one of the sport's household names worldwide. He was the part of 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lanka team.

Overall in 586 international matches, he has scored 21,032 runs at an average of 34.14. He has scored 42 centuries and 103 fifties for SL, with the best score of 340.

He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in international cricket and third-highest scorer for SL behind Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs) and Sangakkara (28,016). The leading run-scorer is Sachin (34.357 runs).

He has also taken 440 wickets in international cricket.

Jayasuriya's numbers make him one of the most feared players of his era and a true all-rounder. (ANI)

