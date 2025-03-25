Colombo, Mar 25 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced changes in schedule for the upcoming ODI tri-nation series involving India and South Africa and the hosts owing to local elections.

India and South Africa will now play their second ODI on May 7 as local elections are scheduled to be held in the capital city of the island nation.

Also Read | Argentina vs Brazil Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match at Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires.

"The change of schedule occurs owing to the local government elections, which take place on the 6th of May," SLC said in a statement.

As per the original schedule, matches of the tri-series which were to be played on May 1, 4, 6 and 8, will now be played on May 2, 4, 7 and 9.

Also Read | RR vs KKR IPL 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India and South Africa were slated to play on May 6 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

All the teams will play four match each in the ODI series which would be vital for preparations for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

The tournament begins on April 27 with Sri Lanka taking on India and the final will be played on May 11. All matches will be day games, to be played at the RPICS.

Updated schedule:

April 27: Sri Lanka vs India

pril 29: India vs South Africa

May 2: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

My 4: Sri Lanka vs India

May 7: India vs South Africa

May 9: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 11: Final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)