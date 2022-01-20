Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 20 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that it will launch a National Super League (NSL) which will act as primary competition for national selections.

The NSL will comprise of five teams, namely Colombo, Jaffna, Galle, Kandy, and Dambulla, and will see the country's top 100 cricketers playing in the competition, thus showing their skill, talent, and capabilities in order to get reckoned for national selections.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the launch of the National Super League (NSL), which will be Sri Lanka's 'Elite Domestic Cricketing Competition,' which, once in operation, will act as the primary competition for National Selections," SLC said in a statement.

SLC said the 26 major clubs playing in the first-class premier club competition were clustered under the five Teams whilst players for the respective NSL teams will come only from the allocated clubs and not from outside.

The NSL will have a 50 over tournament and 4 Day Tournament. The NSL 50 over Tournament will commence on January 24, 2022, whilst the 4 Day Tournament will follow immediately.

SLC said the NSL will help enhance the club competition, as players taking part in the Major Clubs Tournament will try to compete at the highest level in order to get into their respective NSL team, as players for the NSL team will be picked based on the performances in the Club Tournament.

"Each NSL team will have a Head Coach and an Assistant Head Coach along with a team of support staff. The player selection for the NSL teams will be done by the respective cluster coach along with a National Selector," the statement added. (ANI)

