Longwood (US), May 20 (PTI) India's Pranavi Urs got off to slow start on her Epson Tour debut as she shot two-over 73 to be placed tied 78th after the opening round of the IOA Golf Classic tournament here.

Pranavi, who topped her home Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Tour last year, recently qualified for the Asian Games.

She had four birdies, but she also dropped two double bogeys and two bogeys.

India's other player in the field -- Nishtha Madan had two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in her one-over 72 and was T-59.

The first round saw an hour and 40-minute weather delay and Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol, playing in her first Epson Tour event, made a mark in her first 18 holes as the 21-year-old had four birdies on her front nine and five birdies on back nine for a bogey-free 62 (-9).

Jessica Peng will be one of the players at 66 (-5) trying to chase down Yubol.

Roberta Liti is another player who finished her round at 66. Jenny Coleman is also five-under but has one hole left.

