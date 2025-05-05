London, May 5 (AP) Soccer organizations in Britain could be forced to pay toward the care costs of ex-players who have suffered brain conditions caused by heading balls, under proposals to be tabled in Parliament.

Campaigners are drafting amendments to the Football Governance Bill with the aim of treating it as an "industrial injuries issue" and overseeing a scheme to provide care and support for those affected.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Harsh Dubey As Injury Replacement for Smaran Ravichandran.

The proposals seek to require the industry, including the Football Association and the Professional Footballers' Association union, to provide the necessary financial support amid concerns existing arrangements are not fit for purpose.

The Brain Health Fund, set up with an initial 1 million pounds (now $1.3 million) in 2023 by the PFA with support from the Premier League, has been criticized by campaigners. The Premier League said the fund has supported 121 families with at-home adaptations and care-home fees.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 5: Adele, Henry Cavill, Gulshan Kumar and Manohar Lal Khattar - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 5.

Chris Evans, a lawmaker for governing party Labour, is among those who are pushing for the soccer authorities to contribute toward the high care costs faced by players who have gone on to develop Alzheimer's, dementia and other neurological illnesses after they have retired.

From England's World Cup-winning team in 1966, both Jack and Bobby Charlton died with dementia, as did Martin Peters, Ray Wilson and Nobby Stiles. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)