Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez would be heading to Inter Milan on the basis of a permanent transfer.

Sanchez has enjoyed a solid season with Inter Milan on the basis of loan and as a result, he has now agreed to a long term deal with the Antonio Conte's side.

Solskjaer's remarks came as Manchester United scripted a 7-1 aggregate win over LASK in the Euro League round-of-16 tie.

"I can confirm we have agreed. Alexis enjoyed his time there they have liked him so that's a good move for him," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We wish him all the best and he is a top player who we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason we didn't see the best of him here, but he's a top professional and we wish him all the best," he added.

During his stint with United, Sanchez was not able to leave a lasting impression as he registered just five goals in 45 matches.

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial scored in the second-leg match as the side recorded 2-1 win on Wednesday (local time).

United had won the first leg 5-0 earlier. (ANI)

