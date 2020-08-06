WWE these days is trying different methods and ways to increase their viewership by introducing a new concept, faction and many other types of unique fights. The biggest challenge for WWE these days is to operate without the presence of big names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, also they are restricted to tape shows only at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the top 5 WWE news which you might be interested to know. This includes Dexter Lumis chances of getting pulled from NXT TakeOver XXX to WWE draft taking place in October 2020. WWE News: From Austin Theory’s Suspension to Matt Riddle's Reaction on Raw Underground, Here Are Five Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

Top 5 WWE News

1. Dexter Lumis Might Get Pulled From TakeOver XXX

Dexter Lumis earned the second spot last week on NXT episode of July 29, 2020, for NXT North American Title at TakeOver XXX. Lumis defeated Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher in the triple-threat match to seal the spot. After Keith Lee has relinquished his NXT North American Title, triple threat matches are being conducted every week to determine the wrestlers who will contest for the ladder match for the title at TakeOver XXX. Bronson Reed is the first to earn the spot before Lumis. Now, bad news here for NXT fans is that Dexter Lumis has suffered an osteochondral lesion to the talus last week on NXT. This is quite severe and he might be pulled off from the match at TakeOver XXX due to the injury. WWE Raw Aug 3, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins to Face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam; Apollo Crews Defeats MVP to Retain United States Title.

WWE Tweets on Dexter Lumis Injury

The ankle injury @DexterLumis suffered in his Triple Threat Match last week is more severe than previously reported. https://t.co/eWfUs8L4i3 pic.twitter.com/PnMDlrLPY2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 5, 2020

2. CM Punk Appreciates The Concept of Raw Underground

CM Punk appreciates the concept of Raw Underground introduced by Shane McMahon this past week on Monday Night Raw. Raw Underground is a bloodsport type segment where the rules are similar to a fight club. CM Punk believes that even women wrestlers should become part of Raw Underground, he especially mentioned about Nia Jax. CM Punk said these things Punk joined on Watch Along featuring SummerSlam 1992, which aired on FS1.

3. Former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis Slams WWE

Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Kanellis has been released from WWE under the COVID-19 budget cut plan. Maria was a famous wrestler of her time as she had her unique style and charisma. She recently slammed WWE through a tweet, in which she mentioned that WWE doesn't want to build new stars.

Maria Kanellis Opinion About WWE

WWE doesnt want to build new stars, they want to spike the ratings for a couple weeks to keep the investors/networks happy. What WWE doesn’t seem to get, is ratings improve when people care about the story/stars. Invest in talent, spend the time building stars, stop the laziness. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 3, 2020

4. WWE Shares Dominik Mysterio's Pic From SummerSlam 2005

Dominik Mysterio has grown up looking at his father's Rey Mysterio legacy. Dominik used to always accompany his father near ringside audience to support his father. WWE has recently shared a post on Instagram, where Dominik can be seen near ring at SummerSlam 2005 and the same small boy after a matter of fifteen years will feature in a big fight against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. WWE is indeed giving a good start to Dominik Mysterio career by putting him in a debut match against star wrestler like Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio Then & Now

5. WWE Draft to Take Place in October 2020

The WWE draft takes place every year where some superstars from Raw and SmackDown are reshuffled. This year it was scheduled to take place somewhere in August, however, a report from Fightful Select has confirmed that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the draft will take place somewhere in October. Last year the draft took place just before SmackDown was moved to Fox.

WWE fans will now look forward to an exciting episode of SmackDown where superstars like Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, King Baron Corbin will be in action. However, it will be interesting to see what The Fiend Bray Wyatt has to say after his attack on Alexa Bliss on the last week's episode of SmackDown.

