Johannesburg [South Africa], April 3 (ANI): South Africa solidified their claims for a direct qualification in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in India this year with a series win over the Netherlands after a 146-run victory in the second ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Star batter Aiden Markram compiled a brilliant 175 from 126 deliveries with 17 fours and seven sixes as South Africa posted an imposing total of 370/8 in their 50 overs. David Miller also scored a brilliant 91 of 61 balls with six boundaries and four sixes.

Fred Klaassen (2/43), Vivian Kingma (2/80) and Paul van Meekeren (2/79) were the picks of the bowlers for the Netherlands while Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt took a wicket each.

Netherlands never looked in a position to reach the South Africa total as pacer Sisanda Magala (5/43) collected career-best figures and the visitors were all out for just 224 in the 40th over. Musa Ahmed (61), Max O'Dowd (47) and Scott Edwards (42) were the top scorers for the Dutch side.

A highlight of Netherlands' innings was an 85-run stand for the second wicket between Max and Musa. Aiden Markram also took two wickets while Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi took a wicket each.

Markram clinched the 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round show.

The victory ensured South Africa claimed the three-match series 2-0, but more importantly moved past the West Indies and into the eighth and final spot on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

The top eight teams at the end of the Super League qualify automatically for the 50-over World Cup that is scheduled to be held later this year and there were fears South Africa would miss out on a top-eight finish and be forced into the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe during June and July.

But South Africa's latest triumph has them well placed to avoid that trip to the qualifier, with 11th-placed Ireland now the only team that can overtake them and make the Proteas earn their spot in the World Cup the hard way.

Ireland has three more matches remaining against Bangladesh in the Super League cycle that will be held in England next month and a series sweep by the European side in those matches could still see South Africa sent to the qualifier.

While South Africa (-0.077) do currently hold a superior net run rate than Ireland (-0.382), that could easily change if Andrew Balbirnie's side do complete a series sweep.

The Qualifier will feature two-time World Cup winners the West Indies and 1996 champions Sri Lanka, while hosts Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are likely to be joined by Ireland should South Africa hold on to the final automatic qualifying spot.

Those five teams will also be joined by Scotland, Oman and Nepal after they finished in the top three places during the recently completed ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign, while two other sides will also feature once the ongoing Qualifier Play-off in Namibia is finished. (ANI)

