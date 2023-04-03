The Madras High Court On Monday has asked Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to file its responses after a plea was filed before the court alleging that the authorities of the MA Chidambaram cricket stadium charged excessive ticket prices for the India-Australia third ODI held at the Chepauk stadium stated a Livelaw report. MS Dhoni Recreates 2011 World Cup Winning Six On Its 12th Year Anniversary During CSK Practice (Watch Video).

The report mentioned that the court after hearing a plea filed by advocate AS Shanmuga Rajan, ordered TNCA to file its responses in two weeks.

The plea states that the authorities of the cricket stadium were neglecting the public as they were not providing basic amenities like clean drinking water, clean toilets, etc.

They were selling basic necessities like food, water, and, snacks at exorbitant prices, proving that the TNCA was clearly violating the Legal Metrology Act of 2009.

