London, Jun 14 (AP) South Africa won the World Test Championship against titleholder Australia by five wickets after knocking off the last 69 runs required on the fourth morning of the final on Saturday.

The Proteas achieved their first major cricket title in 27 years, sparking wild celebrations at Lord's.

Also Read | South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy in 27 Years.

They moved from a portentous 213-2 overnight to 282-5, the second highest successful run chase in the 141-year test history at the home of cricket. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)