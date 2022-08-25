Manchester, Aug 25 (AP) South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first against England under an overcast sky in the second test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The South Africans went with two spinners in Manchester, bringing in offspinner Simon Harmer for bowling allrounder Marco Jansen.

Also Read | India Has the Ability To Squash Everybody in the Asia Cup 2022, Including Pakistan, Says Scott Styris.

England's only change from Lord's saw Ollie Robinson replace fellow fast bowler Matt Potts after proving his fitness following a number of injury niggles.

South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0 after an innings defeat of England at Lord's last week.

Also Read | Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Liverpool Make Offer To Sign Dutch Midfielder From Barcelona.

___

Teams:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Antich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)