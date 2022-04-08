Gqeberha (South Africa), Apr 8 (AP) South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

The home team also kept an unchanged lineup from its victory in the first match.

Also Read | CSK vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 17.

Bangladesh has made two changes as it tries to save a draw in the two-test series.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal returns to the lineup in Gqeberha, the city formerly called Port Elizabeth, after missing the first game with an illness. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam also plays in place of pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, who picked up a shoulder injury in the first test.

Also Read | Derek Pringle Thinks Justin Langer Will Not Be the Right Fit for England Coaching Job.

Bangladesh won the one-day series on this tour, the first time it has won a series of any kind in South Africa.

The tourists also looked competitive at times in the first test in Durban before crumbling to 53 all out on the final day to lose by 220 runs.

South Africa has a changed squad for the series with a number of top players missing because of the Indian Premier League.

That meant batsman Ryan Rickelton and seamer Lizaad Williams made their test debuts in the first match and spinner Simon Harmer was recalled for his first test in seven years.

Lineups:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)