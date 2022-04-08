Two struggling sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 face each other with a hope to open their winning account. One of the two sides, for sure, will register its first win of the season. CSK have played three games and lost as many. SRH, on the other hand, have lost two out of two matches. Meanwhile, ahead of the CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 match, we take a look at key battles and other important things from the match. CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 17.

CSK have struggled under new captain Ravindra Jadeja and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met each other 16 times in IPL. CSK leads the head-to-head record with 12 wins while SRH have emerged victorious four times.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 17 Key Players

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja will be the key players from Chennai Super Kings camp to watch out for. In Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, all eyes will be on Nicholas Pooran and T Natarajan.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 17 Mini Battles

In the CSK vs SRH game, Robin Uthappa vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Rahul Tripathi vs Ravindra Jadeja. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 17 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai in Navi Mumbai on April 09, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 17 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The CSK vs SRH match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the CSK vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 17 Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary/Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

