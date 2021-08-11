Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) Odisha FC has signed Spanish central defender Hector Rodas ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League.

The 33-year-old from Valencia started his youth career with Levante before making his senior debut for their reserve team and eventually played for the first team in 2009.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Press Conference Live Streaming: Check Date, Timings & Live Streaming & Online Telecast Details for the Presser Hosted by PSG.

"I am extremely happy to join Odisha FC. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaches and also reaching India for the ISL. I want to achieve good things at OFC and we all will work towards one common goal. Come on Odisha!," Rodas said in a release.

He has also played for numerous Spanish teams like Elche, Betis, Cordoba, Cultural Leonesa, Alcorcon. His first stint at a foreign club came in 2017 when he joined Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

Also Read | Vandana Katariya, Indian Women's Hockey Player, Says 'Was Shattered After Losing Bronze Medal Match, but Team Performed Well at Olympics'.

"Hector is going to give us the defensive balance that we need to improve the tactical game of the team. He is an experienced player who played in the first division in Spain and knows how to command the defensive line," Coach Kiko Ramirez said.

"He is also an aggressive player in defending and can help us in taking good decisions during the game for the build up. He is a winner in aerial duels and will give us power in set pieces both in attack and in defence," coach concluded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)