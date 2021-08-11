Ever since Lionel Messi has arrived in Paris, the fans are keen to hear him live. So far he has not even addressed the press after his signing and thus, his new outfit PSG has called the press. Messi could be a part of the conference. In this article, we shall also bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of his press meet which is all set to be hosted by PSG. But that's in the latter part of the article. For now, we shall look at how Messi's transfer saga panned out. Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi Welcome Lionel Messi to PSG as Argentine Signs a Two-Year Long Contract With Ligue 1 Giants.

So Messi left Barcelona after the Argentine and his former club could not come to terms with each other for the contracts. So even before Messi decided to quit Barca, he was linked to the French Giants. In fact, Barcelona President Juan Laporta had slammed PSG for openly chasing Lionel Messi. After the entire contract scuffle between Barcelona and Messi, the Argentine had a tearful goodbye at the Catalans. Post this for a couple of days at least PSG fans gathered at the airport waiting for Messi but he didn't turn up. Finally on Tuesday Messi made an appearance and signed the contract with PSG. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the presser.

When is Lionel Messi's Live press conference hosted by PSG (Timings, Date)?

The presser hosted by PSG to announce Lionel Messi's signing will be held today. The conference is organised in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday ( August 11) at 11 a.m. (2.30 PM IST).

Live Telecast & Online Streaming Details of the Press Conference:

There are no details of liver streaming of the presser in India but surely the event can be watched online. You can tune into the official website of PSG to watch the proceedings of the conference. Stay tuned to this space for more.

