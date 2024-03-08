Prague, Mar 8 (AP) Sparta Prague used its option to sign Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl to a permanent contract on Friday.

Sparta said Vindahl signed a long-term contract but offered no further details.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Day 2: India’s Tail Leaves England Frustrated as Hosts Surge to 255-Run Lead at Stumps.

The 26-year-old Vindahl joined the Czech champion on loan from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in July and has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper under Sparta's Danish coach Brian Priske.

Vindahl has recorded 12 clean sheets in 34 matches in all competitions for Sparta. But, he conceded five goals in a 5-1 home loss to Liverpool on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League's pre-quarterfinal. (AP)

Also Read | Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)