Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): Following her side's seventh Asia Cup 2022 triumph, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma said that spending time on her batting helped her a lot in the tournament.

India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title.

Also Read | Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Really happy with the way we performed as a unit from the first game till today. We executed what was discussed in the meeting. I just back my strengths and those things helped me a lot in this tournament. The wickets were slow and before this tournament, I worked a lot on my batting and those sessions really helped me. This win gives us a lot of confidence going into the upcoming series as well," said Deepti in a post-match presentation.

Deepti Sharma was named as the 'Player of the Tournament' for her performances. In eight matches, she scored 94 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.50. She also scored a half-century, with her best score being 64. She also finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with total of 13 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3/7.

Also Read | SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Namibia Cricket Match in Geelong.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only score 65/9 in their 20 overs. A brilliant bowling spell from pacer Renuka Singh (3/5) in the powerplay reduced Sri Lanka to 16/5 in the powerplay. Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (13) were the only players who could touch double-digit scores.

Besides Renuka, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (16/2) and Sneh Rana (13/2) also bowled really well for Women in Blue.

India chased down the target of 66 comfortably, finishing at 8.3 overs in 71/2, with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten at 51 off 25 balls with six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend.

Renuka was named as 'Player of the Match' for her lethal powerplay spell.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 65/9 (Inoka Ranaweera 18*, Oshadi Ranasinghe 13, Renuka Singh 3/5) lost to India: 71/2 (Smriti Mandhana 51*, Harmanpreet Kaur 11*, Inoka Ranaweera 1/17). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)