STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD IND Ganemat-Angad pair continues India's dominance with mixed skeet gold at shooting World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The gold rush continued for Indian shooters at the ISSF World Cup here as Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa claimed the skeet mixed team top honours on the fifth competition day here on Tuesday.

SPO-BCCI-NCA In a first, BCCI conducts Level 2 coaching courses for India and domestic cricketers

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) In a first of its kind initiative, the BCCI has conducted two Fast Track Level 2 courses for cricketers who have played over 75 first-class games, including India internationals L Balaji, Robin Uthappa and current selector Debashish Mohanty.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-TROPHY Three teams in running for I-League crown, three front runners for top scorer

Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) With just the last round of fixtures remaining, three teams -- Gokulam Kerala FC, TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers -- are in the running for the I-League crown this season.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC Not a single player will be eliminated for one or two mistakes: Stimac

Dubai, Mar 23 (PTI) India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said the young players in the national side will be given ample chances to prove themselves at the international level as he looks to build a team for the future.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKINGS Shafali regains top spot in ICC T20 rankings

Dubai, Mar 23 (PTI) Big-hitting teenage Indian batter Shafali Verma rose a rung to reclaim the top spot in the ICC women's T20 rankings, riding on her fine performances in the ongoing series against South Africa at home.

SPO-CRI-SHARJEEL Sharjeel dismisses concerns over his fitness level ahead of SA tour

Karachi, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan on Tuesday dismissed concerns over his fitness level ahead of the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, saying that his recent good form would not have been possible if he was unfit.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SHARJEEL Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI will depend on his fitness

Karachi, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan has been told that his place in the playing eleven will depend on whether he can show some improvement in his fitness by April 9, a day before the T20 series begins in South Africa.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-PAK-HASAN Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday

Karachi, Mar 23 (PTI) Fast bowler Hasan Ali has returned two negative tests after initially testing positive for COVID-19 and will join the Pakistan training camp from Tuesday ahead of their tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe. PTI

