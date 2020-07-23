New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The following are the top sports stories at 2103 hours:

*Preview of third Test between England and West Indies in Manchester.

SPO-CRI-IPL-NEWZEALAND

NZC will issue NOCs to all IPL-bound Black Caps but players have to do "due diligence" themselves

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to all its six internationals set to compete in the IPL but said the "due diligence" on health safety protocols will have to be done by the players themselves.

SPO-RACISM-CRI-SANGAKKARA

Teach real history instead of a sanitized version: Sangakkara on racism

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Thursday delivered a powerful message against racism, saying education without values will not stop discrimination.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND

Anand loses to Carlsen in Legends of Chess tourney

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) India's Viswanathan Anand suffered his second consecutive loss, going down to world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the second round of the USD 150,000 chess24 Legends of Chess online tournament.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON-ARCHER

Archer needs to figure if he's in right frame to play: Anderson

Manchester, Jul 23 (PTI) Veteran England pacer James Anderson reckons both he and Jofra Archer should play the series-decider against the West Indies but insisted his fellow speedster should first figure if he is in right frame of mind to play.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET-RANI

On track for a podium finish in Tokyo Olympics: hockey skippers Manpreet and Rani

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Neither of them has particularly good Olympic memories to share, but men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and his women's counterpart Rani feel that their teams have learnt enough lessons to ensure that next year's Tokyo Games become a historic success story.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

Shubhankar all set to start European Tour with Hero Open next week

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhakar Sharma would be looking to "pick up the threads" after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when he heads to England next week for the Hero Open in Birmingham.

SPO-CRI-CA-KAPROWICZ

Former pacer Michael Kasprowicz resigns as Non-executive director of Cricket Australia

Melbourne, Jul 23 (PTI) Former fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz has resigned from his post as a Non-executive director of Cricket Australia (CA), the board's chairman Earl Eddings said.

SPO-FOOT-VIJAYAN-ANSARI

Vijayan's understanding of football was outstanding: former India team-mate

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Legendary striker I M Vijayan struggled while communicating in Hindi with his team-mates on the field but he made it up with his brilliant understanding of "football language", said former India player Aqueel Ansari.

SPO-CRI-MUDASSAR

Past Pak players would have been at each other's throats if kept in quarantine: Mudassar Nazar

Karachi, Jul 23 (PTI) Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar believes that national teams of the past would have imploded if kept in the kind of "restrictive" quarantine that the current side is in ahead of its Test and T20 series against England next month.

SPO-CRI-BCB-SL

Bangladesh's Test tour to Sri lanka could be rescheduled to October

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Bangladesh is planning to tour Sri Lanka in October for their rescheduled three-Test series, following the postponement of this year's ICC T20 World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-INITIATIVE Initiative to help needy sports support staff affected by pandemic raises Rs 19 lakh

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The 'Run to the Moon' initiative to raise funds for the coaches and support staff who are struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic has collected Rs 19 lakh with 14,000 runners from different parts of the world taking part in it.

SPO-CHESS-OLYMPIAD FIDE Online Chess Olympiad to start on July 25

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) The FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, which will feature top players like world no.3 Ding Liren and Indian ace Viswanathan Anand among others, will be held from July 25 to August 30.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GC IPL GC Agenda: Focus on SOPs, broadcasters' demand keeping UAE shift in mind

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The eight IPL franchises are eagerly waiting for the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the BCCI to combat the COVID-19 threat and it is set to be a major topic of discussion when the event's Governing Council meets in a few days' time.

SPO-CRI-ICC ICC postpones two qualifying events due to COVID-19 pandemic

Dubai, Jul 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on the sporting calendar with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday postponing this year's qualifying events for two separate tournaments due to the global health crisis.

SPO-CRI-SA-WOM Indian women miss out but SA announce 24-member squad for England tour

Johannesburg, Jul 23 (PTI) The BCCI may have decided against their women's team travelling to England citing rising COVID-19 cases in India but 24-member South African women's team is certainly on course for the proposed tour in September.

SPO-OLY-IOA IOA says India confident of Tokyo hosting successful Games next year

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday said that it is confident of Tokyo hosting "the best ever Games" next year and the country is looking forward to participating in the multi-sporting spectacle.

SPO-CRI-ENG-SQUAD Archer, Anderson, Wood return to England squad for series decider

Manchester, Jul 23 (PTI) Fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned to the 14-member England squad alongside James Anderson and Mark Wood for the series-deciding third and final Test against the West Indies starting at the Old Trafford here on Friday.

SPO-ATH-ASIAD-UPGRADE Indian mixed relay team's Asiad silver upgraded to gold, Raghvan also gets bronze

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team's silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games has been upgraded to gold following the disqualification of original winners Bahrain on account of a doping ban handed to one of its runners. PTI

