SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-IND-2NDLD AUS ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Australia outplay India by six wickets to qualify for semifinals

Auckland, Mar 19 (PTI) India's path to the semifinals got a lot tougher after a six-wicket loss to Australia in the Women's World Cup here on Saturday as the Meg Lanning-led side became the first to qualify for the last four stage with a record chase in tournament history.

We have got a title winning squad, now need to execute skills under pressure: Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Newly appointed Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal believes that the franchise has built a title-winning squad for the IPL beginning March 26.

SPO-CRI-ASIA-T20 Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament from Aug 27 to Sept 11

Colombo, Mar 19 (PTI) Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup T20 tournament from August 27 to September 11, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Saturday after its annual general meeting here.

SPO-CRI-ACC-SHAH Jay Shah's term as ACC president extended by one year

Colombo, Mar 19 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah's tenure as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was on Saturday unanimously extended by a year at its annual general meeting here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW Sreenidi Deccan hope to build on last game win in match against Sudeva Delhi

Kalyani (WB), Mar 19 (PTI) After a morale-boosting win in their earlier game, Sreenidi Deccan will hope to build on to that success when they face Sudeva Delhi in an I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-ESPORTS-ASIAD National esports from April 4 to pick Asian Games squad

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The National Esports Championships will begin on April 4 to pick the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games, where the discipline is set to make its debut.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-HETMYER Hetmyer wants to pick Sangakkara's brains to get better as all format cricketer

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Hard-hitting West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer is looking forward to pick the brains of Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara to get better not only in the shortest format of the game but also improve his red-ball cricket.

SPO-GOLF-IND-SHARMA Sharma shoots under par in both rounds but still misses cut

Johannesburg, Mar 19 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut by one shot at the Steyn City Golf Championship, despite producing sub-par cards in the first two rounds here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-SAUDI Tvesa, Diksha blown away by the wind, miss cut at Saudi

Kaec, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian golfers Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar produced a better show in the second round but still missed the cut at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International here.

SPO-CRI-IND-IPL-PANDYA I'm a work in progress, focussing on controllables: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Injury-prone India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he is still a "work in progress" and is focussing on the "controllables" as he gears up to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League beginning March 26.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-FINAL-PREVIEW First time winners guaranteed as Kerala take on first timers Hyderabad

Fatorda, Mar 19 (PTI) The Indian Super League will have a new winner after Kerala Blasters go up against a resurgent Hyderabad FC in the final here on Sunday. PTI

