New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, will participate in a special edition of the Fit India Sundays On Cycle initiative, titled 'Cycling with Teachers,' alongside teachers from across the country. The event is scheduled for May 4 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The Fit India Movement's cycling event aims to further the "Fight Obesity" initiative by highlighting the role of educators, teachers, coaches, and academic mentors, who are key participants in this week's programme.

The nationwide cycling drive kicked off in December 2024 and has seen over 2 lakh participants of myriad ages across 5,000 locations pan-India. Star badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who physically received their Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna from Mandaviya this week, lauded the initiative. "Nowadays, people mostly use motorcycles, not cycles, so it's great to have a movement like this. I recently went back home and took a kid's cycle for a ride in Hyderabad!" Satwik told SAI Media, smiling.

"Cycling not only helps you stay fit but also benefits the environment. It's a win-win to commute to work or enjoy leisure activities by cycle. Whether it's once, twice, or every day, please use cycles and support this initiative," mentioned Chirag.

This week's Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in the national capital will be flagged off at 7 AM at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The event will also be attended by Member of Parliament and popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari, and mountaineer Narender Kumar, who summited Mount Annapurna (8,091m), the 10th highest peak in the world, in April 2025, completing the expedition in just 12 days. (ANI)

