New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Sports Ministry on Friday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased Manipuri footballer Manitombi Singh in an effort to ease the financial crisis of the family.

Manitombi, who died in August 2020 at the age of 39, was the only earning member of his family and is survived by his wife and a son. He was a part of the Blue Tigers side that famously lifted the LG Cup in Vietnam, 18 years back, which was India's biggest win on the Continental stage since 1971.

"Manitombi has contributed significantly to Indian football. He also contributed as a coach in Manipur. His demise is indeed a loss for the sporting community. When we learnt about the financial crisis that the family is facing after his death, extending support to them was a duty upon us," said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju in an official statement.

"It is of prime importance for the Government to support all our athletes, past and present, as well as those who have dedicated their life to sport as coaches, sports administrators, support staff and in similar roles," he added.

The grant of Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for sportspersons.

The sports ministry has been consistently helping athletes in need of financial support through this fund and invites athletes and others who have worked in the field of sport, to apply for financial assistance through this scheme. (ANI)

